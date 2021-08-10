Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to post sales of $52.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.90 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $287.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $410.57 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telos.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. 612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 714.25. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

In other Telos news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,020,987.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $575,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,632.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,567. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Telos by 79.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,236,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,057,000 after acquiring an additional 548,379 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $17,971,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 35.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 466,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

