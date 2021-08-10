Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 8.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Yalla Group traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.35. 6,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,038,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -558.00.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

