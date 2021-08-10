BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.63 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.14 by $2.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

BNTX stock opened at $447.23 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $459.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of -1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.33.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

