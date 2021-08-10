Fountain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,701.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Fountain has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $687,148.60 and approximately $7,701.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00054154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.77 or 0.00849693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00107530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00041434 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

