$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $30.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FIXX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after buying an additional 101,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 35.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 705,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 457,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 391,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

FIXX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 7,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,135. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $380.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.