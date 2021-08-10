Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report $44.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.60 million. Camden National reported sales of $47.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $183.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.44 million to $184.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $185.19 million, with estimates ranging from $179.38 million to $191.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 35.92%.

CAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,366. The company has a market cap of $672.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.99. Camden National has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $49.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Camden National by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Camden National by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

