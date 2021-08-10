Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.56). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 13,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,248. The company has a market capitalization of $409.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

