10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $188.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.99. 5,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,102. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $92.54 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,403 shares of company stock worth $18,368,357 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

