MBE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.3% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.96. 13,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

