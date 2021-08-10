MBE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

MBE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.3% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.96. 13,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.