Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.68. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,773. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $207.55.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

