Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,747 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,669,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,119,000 after acquiring an additional 530,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

CAH opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

