Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.49. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

