Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.