Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.650-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.04 billion-$8.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.57.

ZBH stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,590. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

