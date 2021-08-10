CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.00

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 68 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several research firms recently commented on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.23.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 2,190,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 515.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 1,651,621 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $20,945,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth $17,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

