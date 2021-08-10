StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

Shares of SNEX stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.47.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.