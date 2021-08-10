StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%.
Shares of SNEX stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
