Newfound Research LLC Has $88,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Newfound Research LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $142.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,629. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

