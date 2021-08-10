Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,081 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

