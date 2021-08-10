MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 377,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $22,363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

KKR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.99. 21,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,046. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

