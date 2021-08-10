MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 212,000 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
EOG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. 119,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99.
In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
