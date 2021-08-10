MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 212,000 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. 119,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.