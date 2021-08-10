IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.95

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.95 and last traded at $53.11, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%.

In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDT by 5,774.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in IDT by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

