AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.17. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

