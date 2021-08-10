Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $680.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $680.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $602.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $38.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.