XinFin Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Billion (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0968 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $5.83 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.18 or 0.00849308 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,686,678,207 coins and its circulating supply is 12,286,678,213 coins. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.