$799.50 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post sales of $799.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.70 million to $825.30 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $918.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,380. Service Co. International has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $767,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,952.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,865 shares of company stock worth $11,987,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,516,000 after acquiring an additional 214,074 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Service Co. International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,733,000 after buying an additional 134,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,637,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after buying an additional 638,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

