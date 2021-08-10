McLean Asset Management Corp Has $537,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 114.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. 1,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,630. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

