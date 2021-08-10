McLean Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $196.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

