Fractal Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $173,339.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00159042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00147473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,470.45 or 1.00001283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.27 or 0.00818708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

