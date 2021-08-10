Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $481.48 on Tuesday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $302.00 and a 1 year high of $502.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

