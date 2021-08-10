Orbit Chain (ORC) Achieves Market Cap of $419.21 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $419.21 million and $17.59 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00855899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00108361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00041844 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,688,796 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

