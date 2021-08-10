Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 6,363 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.66. 209,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,654. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56.

