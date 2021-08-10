Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.37. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,501. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.74. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.