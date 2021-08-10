KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of KIO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. 67,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,223. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.