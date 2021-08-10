North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NRT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 26,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,730. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.51.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 913.77% and a net margin of 81.79%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

