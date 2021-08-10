Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 31st

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.89. 265,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,360. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$351.29 million and a PE ratio of 52.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.70.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.92 million. Research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIV shares. Pi Financial increased their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

