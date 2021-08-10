Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

