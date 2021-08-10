Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,929 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,983,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 610,956 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 170,986 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 77,099 shares during the last quarter.

DFAU opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $31.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.