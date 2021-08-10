Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $518.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $516.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

