Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.