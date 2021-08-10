Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,333 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

