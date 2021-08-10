Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.20 Million

Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce sales of $88.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.03 million and the highest is $90.20 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $96.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $364.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.99 million to $372.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $358.95 million, with estimates ranging from $351.36 million to $373.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 223,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,767,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 83,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,029. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

