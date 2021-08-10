SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $49.50, but opened at $47.20. SailPoint Technologies shares last traded at $46.66, with a volume of 15,487 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.49 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

