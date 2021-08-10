ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $592,746.48

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $592,746.48 and $6.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 139.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.36 or 0.00586859 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,588,957,480 coins and its circulating supply is 14,027,501,185 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

