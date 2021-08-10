Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$80.11 and last traded at C$80.05, with a volume of 497504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$75.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. The company has a market cap of C$45.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.26.

Nutrien Company Profile (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

