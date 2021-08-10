Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $40.44, but opened at $43.16. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 5,497 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,896. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.68.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

