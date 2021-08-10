Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

VBK traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.64. 81 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,994. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

