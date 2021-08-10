Newfound Research LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, increased their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.38. 33,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,508. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

