BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.42 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $447.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $459.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32 and a beta of -1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.33.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

