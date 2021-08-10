$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Datto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $903,579.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,113 shares in the company, valued at $887,961.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,370 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 98.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 741.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 90,763 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto in the first quarter worth approximately $32,867,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Datto by 70.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

MSP stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Datto has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

