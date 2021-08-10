McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,530. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.